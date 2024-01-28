IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Tom Hartley's 7/62, Pope's 196 guide England to epic 28-run win over India

England's debutant spinner Tom Hartley took 7/62 on day 4 (Jan 28) of the first Test against India in Hyderabad to help his team win by 28 runs. India were in the hunt when Ravi Ashwin (28) and KS Bharat (28) were batting and added 57 runs for the eight wicket. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj kept England at bay with the last wicket partnership of 25 runs but India eventually were dismissed on 202 in the final over of the day as England took a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series.

The credit for England's win must also go to Ollie Pope who scored a magnificent 196 in the second innings to take England past 400 early on the day 4.

India had a good start in the chase of 231 with Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma adding 42 runs for the first wicket. Debutant Tom Hartley then took two wickets in space of three balls to send back Jaiswal (15) and Shubman Gill (0). Skipper Sharma departed soon, again off Hartley, as India promoted Axar Patel at number 5.

The move worked a bit as Patel and KL Rahul added 32 runs for the fourth wicket before Hartley took his fourth to dismiss Patel (17). KL Rahul was then trapped LBW by Joe Root as half of Indian team sat back in the dressing room for 107. After Jadeja's run out by Ben Stokes via a no-look throw, Shreyas Iyer was also taken out by injured Jack Leach to leave India at 119/7.

Earlier in the day, England continued from their overnight score of 316/7 and added 104 runs more before being dismissed on 420 at the stroke of lunch. Jasprit Bumrah was pick of the bowlers for India with four wickets. For visitors, Ollie Pope top scored with a magnificent 196 before being bowled by Bumrah to wrap up England's innings.