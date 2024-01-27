IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 3: Ollie Pope leads England's fightback with unbeaten 148 but India still ahead

Ollie Pope scored a magnificent hundred to lead England's fightback on day 3 (Jan 27) of the ongoing first Test against India in Hyderabad. The batter is still not out on 148, taking visitors 126 runs ahead of India's first innings lead of 190. Spinner Rehan Ahmed (16) is at the crease with Pope with England finishing the day on 316/6 in their second innings. Apart from Pope, opener Ben Duckett also scored 47 while wicketkeeper Ben Foakes chipped in with handy 34 runs.

England were ahead of the hosts all day, first by taking their remaining three wickets for just 15 runs and then by scoring quick runs. They, however, remain behind in the Test with two days left and their lead being just over 120. The visitors would need about 80 more runs to challenge Indian on a turning pitch with inexperienced spinners sans their leader Jack Leech who suffered a knee injury on day 2.

Earlier in the first session, Joe Root skittled out India's overnight batter Ravindra Jadeja for 87 before cleaning up Jasprit Bumrah the very next ball. Rehan then took the wicket of Jadeja's overnight partner Axar Patel in the next over to fold India's innings on 436. Joe Root finished as highest wicket take for England in innings with the figures of 4/79 while Rehan and debutant Tom Hartley took two each.

Batting in the second innings, English openers started on positive inote with Zack Crawley racing to 31 before being sent back by Ravichandran Ashwin. Duckett and Pope then added 68 runs for the second wicket before Bumrah struck twice post lunch to send back Duckett and Root. Jonny Bairstow and skipper Ben Stokes also fell cheaply as England slid to 163/5 from 113/1.