A brilliant counter-attacking innings by the Sri Lankan Avishka Fernando helped propel the Sharjah Warriorz to second spot on the points table, as they defeated the Dubai Capitals in Sharjah in the ongoing ILT20. The Sharjah Warriorz, who were playing their first home game this season, won by 5 wickets and 11 deliveries to spare.

Speaking after the match, captain Tim Southee said, “To chase down a score like that and that innings from Fernando was incredible. To get off the plane in the morning and do that is special.”

“There’s plenty of things to improve, the fielding and with the ball, which is always easy to do after a win. It was a good wicket, if you executed with the ball it was good but if you missed it made it slightly, then it is a different story,” he added.

Meanwhile, coach JP Duminy said, “Fielding is an area of our game that we can work on. We try to collectively put in a big effort in the field. So, that’s something we want to work on and fielding is something we want to be better at for sure.”

Duminy praises Avishka

Avishka, who scored the fastest-ever 50 in the history of the ILT20, earned high praise from his coach.

JP Duminy said, “Just the mindset that he came in with, he got off the plane last night and got introduced to the team after that. And to have the confidence to arrive and play the way he did, shows, not only his character but also his ability. And just for him to feel at ease in our environment is something we (Sharjah Warriorz) strive for, but that was certainly one of the most special knocks we have seen.”

Sharjah Warriorz next take on the MI Emirates at Sharjah on Sunday (Jan 19).