Former Pakistan seamer Mohammed Amir says he prefers the 2025 version of him to the one with long hair as he looks forward to the latest edition of the ILT20. Playing for Desert Vipers in this franchise-based T20 League, Amir discussed his plans for the season, besides shedding light on one batter he fears bowling to even today.

Amir needs no introduction, especially for the Indian and Pakistani audience. Having made a name for himself for his on-field heroics over the years, primarily for his performance in the 2017 Champions Trophy Final, where he guided Pakistan to their maiden CT title, Amir spoke his heart out in a candid chat with Zee Network’s Chayan Rastogi.

Starting off with his target for the ongoing ILT20 edition, Amir said, like always, he wants to pick wickets upfront and that without naming his favourite batter, he wants to grab as many, helping his team win the match and the competition.

“I hope to take all the wickets, as I always believe that I should take wickets that are beneficial for the team, and in T20 cricket, individual performances are insignificant unless they benefit the team,” Amir told Rastogi in Dubai.

“I don't target a single player; as a new-ball bowler, I try to pick up as many wickets as possible early on. You know that in T20, the Powerplay is very important, and I have to bowl two overs in the Powerplay. My role is to take the wickets of the openers, who are very dangerous in T20,” he continued.

Opening up on his favourite version of himself, Amir said, “Both are from different eras, the young blood with long hair, that was different, but as you age, you become more mature and clever, so I would choose the present version.”

‘Zaman will play Champions Trophy 2025’

Fakhar Zaman, one of Pakistan’s batting mainstays, is currently out of the team and central contract list for the ongoing season. He, however, plays for Desert Vipers in the ILT20 League, and upon being asked one name he would fear bowling to, Amir said it’d be Zaman only.

“Fakhar Zaman, he is very dangerous, and on his day, he can thrash any bowler, so, Fakhar,” Amir said.

Amir also said that Fakhar would return to Pakistan’s ODI team for the upcoming Champions Trophy scheduled for the February-March window.

“Fakhar Zaman is part of our team, and hopefully, he will play in the Champions Trophy; Fakhar has a lot of experience in Dubai, and this will definitely help him,” the speedster continued.

Meanwhile, the Desert Vipers will face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their tournament opener on Sunday (Jan 12) in Abu Dhabi.