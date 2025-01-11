Greg Chappell has used Harry Brook’s name in the same breath as that of veteran Sachin Tendulkar, saying Brook’s sensational performances and approach remind him of the Indian great. The former Team India head coach, who had a prime Sachin under his wings, said Brook’s rise to the top in such a brief period looked like outpacing Sachin regarding the impact on the game at the same age.

“Harry Brook, a batting sensation whose performances and approach I compare to the great Sachin Tendulkar,” Greg Chappell wrote in his column for the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Remarkably, Brook’s early career stats suggest he might even have outpaced the Indian maestro in terms of impact at the same stage,” the Aussie great added.

Brook is England’s batting mainstay across formats and is among their top run-getters in Tests since emerging on the international scene. At 25, Brook has won a T20 World Cup, drew the home Ashes against Australia, and holds plenty of batting records – most of which belonged to some of the best batters in history.

In 24 Tests played thus far, Brook has scored 2281 runs at an average of 58.48, with eight Test centuries and ten fifties to his name.

“At just 25, Brook has rapidly become one of the most talked-about cricketers in the world. He boasts a simple but devastatingly effective batting method.

“Much like Tendulkar in his early years, Brook doesn’t move excessively in the crease before the ball is delivered,” Chappell continued.

Comparing the two

While Sachin broke onto the cricket scene as a teenager, Brook made his international debut three years ago as a 22-year-old. Comparing the two, Chappell noted that Brook's numbers are better than Sachin after the first ten Tests, and like the Indian maestro, Brook’s ability to combine aggression with consistency makes him hard to contain.

“Comparing their first 15 Tests reveals an eye-opening narrative. Tendulkar scored 837 runs at an average of just under 40, with a couple of centuries. Brook, in contrast, had made 1378 runs at an average of nearly 60, with five hundreds,” Chappell said.

“To be fair, Sachin was still a teenager while Brook is in his mid-20s.

“Brook’s ability to combine aggression with consistency makes him a nightmare for bowlers because, much like Tendulkar, he’s incredibly hard to contain.

“For England, he’s not just a bright prospect; he’s a player around whom their future could be built,” Chappell added.

What makes Brook and Tendulkar special?

A fantastic Test batter of his time, Chappell, explains what makes these two batters special.

“Brook’s stability and minimalistic technique allow him to read the angles of the bowler and adjust his strokes with precision. The result? An extraordinary ability to score from most deliveries, whether they’re pitched full, short, or on an awkward length.

“Tendulkar’s early brilliance lay in his ability to use the bowler’s pace to his advantage, scoring heavily on both sides of the wicket. Brook, though a bigger and more powerful player physically, has a strikingly similar ability to manipulate the field with wristy flicks, crunching drives, and punishing back-foot shots,” Chappell added.

(With inputs from agencies)