Steve Smith smashed his third BBL hundred - the joint-most alongside Ben McDermott, on his return to the league on Saturday (Jan 11). Playing for the Sydney Sixers against Perth Scorchers at the iconic SCG, Smith hit an unbeaten 121 off 64 balls, hitting 10 fours and seven maximums, powering the hosts to 222 for three batting first.

Fresh from winning the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, Smith, who scored two hundreds in five Tests, began from where he left; upon his return to Australia’s premier T20 tournament, roaring to a milestone.

Opening the innings for the Sixers, Smith took the attack to the opposition from the word go. He started off by going about his game but picked up the pace as the innings progressed. Smith, typically unorthodox yet effective, made the most of the crease, whacking bowlers to all parts of the ground.

The right-handed batter looked in his element from ball one and, after getting dropped on 31 by Cooper Connolly, made the Scorchers punish with his first hundred of the season. Of all the delightful-looking shots he played on Saturday, a six off a wide Yorker to deep point was perhaps the best.

How good is this from Steve Smith! #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/tdRqZf07Yn — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2025

Smith brought up his hundred off 58 balls, entering the record books with that.

Here's all the highlights from his 121* off 64 balls. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/MTo82oWAv1 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2025

Smith’s form a bonus for Australia

Smith’s position in the Test team and his form remained under scrutiny in the lead-up to the home series against India. However, the selectors and Captain Cummins decided to make Steve play at his favourite position (at number four), paying dividends as the hosts made merry against the touring Indian side.

After losing the series opener in Perth, where Smith departed cheaply across both innings, the veteran Test batter showed glimpses of his past self, with his first Test hundred of the summer coming in the Gabba Test. Though rain interruptions led to a draw in Brisbane, Smith’s second hundred of the series – a magnificent one in the Boxing Day Test (at the MCG), helped Australia win the match and take a 2-1 lead.

Smith scored 314 runs in nine innings, averaging 34.89.

Though Smith will miss the IPL 2025, he will be a key factor for Australia in the WTC Final 2025 against South Africa, scheduled in June (11-15) later this year.

(With inputs from agencies)