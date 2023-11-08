ILT20 launches latest initiative across UAE ahead of new season

The International League T20 (ILT20) has launched a school cricket program in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, and Sharjah – the ILT20 Schools Cup. The program is aimed at encouraging and promoting the sport of cricket in schools with a long-term vision of identifying talent at a young age and investing in the future of UAE cricket. This program establishes a direct channel of the ILT20 to UAE’s young and aspiring cricketers and provides them with a platform to show their talent.

A total of six pools have been created for this competition. The six DP World ILT20 franchises Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, and Sharjah Warriors have been assigned a pool each.

The program has been organised for under 18 players. A total of 35 schools are competing for the ultimate prize and title – ILT20 Schools Cup Champion. One team from each of the six pools will be progressing to the final stage of the competition. The program commenced last week and will conclude just before the start of ILT20 Season 2 – Friday (17 Jan 2024).

The franchises, through this initiative, will develop a strong support base with school children of their home city franchise. The winner of the final stage will be crowned the ILT20 School Champion.

Meanwhile, as an extension of the program, before the start of each ILT20 Season 2 fixture, school, and cricket academy kids (seven to 10 years) will get an opportunity to play softball cricket matches on the field. This pre-match activity will last for around an hour each day and will provide the kids with an incredibly exciting opportunity to take the field at three world-class stadiums amid their favourite cricket players and heroes with their families watching them from the spectator stands.

ILT20 CEO David White: “The International League T20 is all about shaping the future of UAE cricket. Following the big success of our inaugural development tournament, we are delighted to launch the ILT20 Schools Programme. The ILT20 Schools Cup is aimed at providing school children, an incredible opportunity of playing at our three world-class venues, which have hosted some of the biggest cricket tournaments and players throughout their rich history.