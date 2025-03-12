Former West Indies cricket legend Sir Andy Roberts has openly slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) for allegedly favouring India, particularly during major tournaments like the recently-concluded Champions Trophy 2025 and the T20 World Cup 2024. Roberts expressed concerns over India's influence on ICC decisions, suggesting that the governing body often yields to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In a recent interview, Roberts said, "To me, the ICC stands for the Indian Cricket Board. India dictates everything. If tomorrow, India says, 'Listen there should be no no-balls and wides,' take my word, the ICC will find a way to satisfy India."

'How can a team not travel during a tournament?'

His comments come in the wake of India's victory in the Champions Trophy 2025, where the team played all their matches in Dubai. Originally scheduled to be hosted in Pakistan, the tournament adopted a hybrid model after the BCCI cited political tensions between India and Pakistan and refused to send the Indian team from travelling to Pakistan. This arrangement led to India playing exclusively in Dubai, while other teams had to travel between venues in Pakistan and Dubai. Roberts questioned this setup, stating, "At the Champions Trophy, India did not have to travel at all. How can a team not travel during a tournament?"

He further highlighted that such scheduling provided India with an undue advantage, not just in the Champions Trophy but also in previous tournaments. Roberts pointed out that during the T20 World Cup 2024, India was aware in advance of their semi-final venue, which he believes contributed to their success. He emphasised the need for a level playing field, asserting, "It is not fair, it's not cricket. There has to be a level playing field. I know a lot of money comes from India, but cricket ought not to be a one-country sport."

These statements have sparked discussions within the cricketing community about the ICC's decision-making processes and the extent of influence exerted by powerful cricket boards. Roberts' candid remarks shed light on the growing concerns regarding fairness and equity in international cricket tournaments.

