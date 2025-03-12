With a striking athletic build, piercing focus in her eyes, and an effortless confidence on the field, Danielle Gibson carries the aura of a natural competitor. Whether she’s standing tall at the crease or charging in to bowl, there’s an undeniable sense of purpose in the way she moves. But her journey to the grand stage of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) wasn’t always destined—it started in a much humbler place, waiting tables while figuring out her future.

“I wouldn’t say working as a waitress really shaped my approach to sports,” Danielle recalls, a thoughtful smile crossing her face. “Back then, I was a lot younger, and I knew I needed to earn some money. It was just a little weekend job around school—a hobby, really, while I was figuring things out. I didn’t particularly enjoy it, but it was necessary at the time. I was just pleased that I could start focusing on cricket sooner rather than later.”

Now, as a key player for the Gujarat Giants, Danielle is embracing every moment of this incredible experience. “Playing in the WPL with Gujarat Giants has been fantastic. I’ve absolutely loved being a part of this team. We’ve got a great group of girls, an amazing coaching staff, and our performances have been strong. I’m really excited to watch the game tomorrow and see how we go.”

Adjusting to a new team in a different country can be daunting, but she has taken it in stride. “I think I’ve adapted pretty well to the team dynamics. I’m getting along with the domestic players, and I already knew some of the overseas players, so it’s been nice to reconnect. It’s also been great getting to know Ashleigh Gardner and Phoebe Litchfield. Plus, India is such a cool country to visit. Before this, I had only ever been to Mumbai, so it’s been exciting to explore new places.”

'I want to make my debut in 50-over format'

As an all-rounder, Danielle knows her role is to contribute in every way possible. “I just want to help out with everything—bowl some overs, take wickets, score some runs, and be as effective as possible in the field.”

But her ambitions don’t stop there. With an international season on the horizon, she has her eyes set on a bigger goal. “My personal goal for this season and beyond is to make my debut in the 50-over format for England. That’s the next big step. After this, I’m heading back to Sydney for some A-tour matches, which will be a great experience.”

For young cricketers looking to follow in her footsteps, her advice is simple yet meaningful. “Just keep having fun with it. Enjoy the game, play as many sports as you can because everything helps in the long run, and never be afraid to ask questions.”

At the start of the WPL, Gujarat Giants were considered underdogs—few believed they would perform as well as they have. But their grit and teamwork have proven the doubters wrong.

“I think our mindset has been key—we know partnerships are crucial, whether in a run chase or setting a target. Someone always needs to step up, and we’ve all embraced that responsibility. With the ball, it’s about everyone chipping in and taking as many wickets as possible. That’s been our approach, and it’s worked for us," she signed off with cheerfully.

And as she continues to chase her dreams, one thing is certain—this is only the beginning.