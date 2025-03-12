MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Eliminator Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will fight for a place in the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) as the two face at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. With Delhi Capitals already in the final, the winner of the contest will play in Sunday's summit clash. Ahead of the WPL 2025 Eliminator contest between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, here are all the details of the clash.

Advertisment

Where to watch the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 Eliminator match on TV?

The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 Eliminator match will be telecast on Sports 18 Network in India.

Where to watch the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 Eliminator match Live Streaming online on OTT?

Advertisment

The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 Eliminator match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 Eliminator match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 Eliminator match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Advertisment

What time will the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 Eliminator match starts?

The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 Eliminator match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (Mar 13) with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

ALSO READ | Kush Maini becomes third Indian to join Formula 1, lands Alpine role as test and reserve driver



WPL 2025 Eliminator: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Squads

Mumbai Indians : Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam, Simran Shaikh, Phoebe Litchfield, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra, Laura Wolvaardt, Danielle Gibson, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Sayali Satghare, Dayalan Hemalatha