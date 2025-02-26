The Indian cricket team had a lot of success last year, with T20 World Cup win in June 2024 being one of the most memorable moments. India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the architect of the victory alongside his red-ball exploits as well. For his performance, Bumrah was named 2024 Cricketer of the Year and received the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers trophy.

“It feels really good,” Bumrah said after receiving his trophy among other awards at the Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan on Feb 23.

“As a child, I'd seen some of my childhood heroes win this (Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy) award. Always a privilege when you get such an honour,” he added.

The pacer took 86 wickets across formats for India in 21 games (Tests and T20Is). Out of those 86 wickets, 71 came in Test cricket but Bumrah said that the T20 World Cup win is 'always going to be special.'

“The T20 World Cup which we won is always going to be special and will be there in my mind. Obviously, a lot of learnings in my mind in the year as well. We played a lot of Test cricket, we got to know a lot of different experiences, so yeah, I'm very happy and hopefully better things will follow,” said the pacer.

Bumrah is currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for the back issue he picked up during the last Test in Sydney against Australia in January first week this year.

The pacer, subsequently, was ruled out of India's squad of Champions Trophy and was replaced by Harshit Rana. India, meanwhile, have managed to win both their matches so far in the ICC tournament and have made it the semis.

They play their last group-stage match against New Zealand on March 2 in Dubai, UAE.