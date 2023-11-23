LIVE TV
ICC confirms suspension of West Indies' two-time T20 World Cup winner Marlon Samuels for corruption charges

Dubai, UAEEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Nov 23, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

ICC confirms suspension of former West Indies T20 World Cup winner Marlon Samuels for corruption charges Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

Marlon Samuels will serve a six-year ban away from all cricket-related activities which will all but see his career come to an end. Samuels was part of the 2016 T20 World Cup winning team of the West Indies where he was named Player of the Match in the final for his unbeaten 85-run knock at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Former West Indies T20 World Cup winner Marlon Samuels has been suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breach of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code. Samuels will serve a six-year ban away from all cricket-related activities which will all but see his career come to an end. Samuels was part of the 2016 T20 World Cup winning team of the West Indies where he was named Player of the Match in the final for his unbeaten 85-run knock at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

ICC suspends Samuels

Samuels, who was charged by the ICC (in its capacity as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official under the ECB Code) in September 2021, was found guilty by the Tribunal in August this year of the following four offences:

Article 2.4.2 (by a majority decision) – Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

Article 2.4.3 (unanimous decision)- Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more.

Article 2.4.6 (unanimous decision) – Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation.

Article 2.4.7 (unanimous decision) – Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.

The ban will come into effect from 11 November 2023 which will see the 42-year-old all but end his career as he will turn 48 by the time the suspension period is served.

More to Follow…

author

Aditya Pimpale

I am Aditya Pimpale a passionate sports writer and commentator who loves travelling. Hailing from the royal town of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, my passion for football, cricket, tennis and Formula One has driven me to the latest chapter of my career. 

