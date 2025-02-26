The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that Australian left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann's bowling action is legal, allowing him to continue bowling in international cricket.

In a statement, the ICC said, "The International Cricket Council (ICC) today confirmed that the bowling action of Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has been found to be legal, and the player can continue bowling in international cricket."

Kuhnemann had been reported for a suspected illegal action during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on February 9, prompting an independent bowling assessment at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane on February 15. The assessment results confirmed that his elbow extension remained within the permitted 15-degree threshold under the ICC’s Illegal Bowling Regulations.

With the matter now resolved, Cricket Australia (CA) expressed their support for the 28-year-old spinner.

'Matt has full support of Australian cricket'

"We are pleased for Matt that this matter is now resolved," said Ben Oliver, CA's Executive General Manager of National Teams. "It has been a challenging period for Matt; however, he has carried himself exceptionally well. He has had the full support of Australian cricket, and he can now move forward to the next phase of his international career with great confidence."

Kuhnemann was a standout performer in Australia’s recent 2-0 Test series sweep over Sri Lanka, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps at an average of 17.18. His impressive form has strengthened his contention for future Test tours, including Australia’s upcoming series in the Caribbean.

Under ICC regulations, a bowling action is deemed illegal if the elbow joint extends beyond 15 degrees between the point when the arm is horizontal and the moment the ball is released. Flexing, cocking, or twisting of the wrist is permitted.

With his action now cleared, Kuhnemann is expected to return to competitive cricket soon. His next potential outing is scheduled for March 6, when Tasmania hosts Queensland in the Sheffield Shield.