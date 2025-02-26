Former Indian cricketer and father of Yuvraj Singh, Yograj Singh, has taken aim at former Pakistan greats like Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar for their harsh criticism of the national team. He accused them of prioritising commentary and personal financial gains over mentoring the struggling squad. Yograj went a step further, boldly claiming that if given a chance, he could turn around Pakistan cricket in just a year.

His comments come after Pakistan’s early exit from the Champions Trophy 2025, where they failed to qualify for the semi-finals following losses to New Zealand and India. Their campaign ended with a crushing defeat against India in Dubai, where Pakistan’s batting collapse and a passive approach from captain Mohammad Rizwan led to a total of 241 runs. India chased down the target with ease, thanks to Virat Kohli’s century and strong performances from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Yograj Singh, visibly frustrated with the ongoing criticism from ex-Pakistan players, lashed out at their approach.

“Wasim Akram, a player of such stature, making such degrading remarks? And people around him laughing? They should be ashamed. Shoaib Akhtar, you are comparing Pakistan’s players with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli? Instead of sitting in a studio, go back to your country and train young cricketers. I challenge you—bring Pakistan a World Cup. If you can’t, step away,” Yograj was quoted saying to SportsNext.

Taking a dig at Shoaib Akhtar, who claimed on live television that Pakistan lacks talent, Yograj dismissed the notion entirely. He stressed that Pakistan cricket needs strong mentorship rather than constant negativity.

“Pakistan has plenty of talent. These players just need guidance. Someone helped Wasim, Waqar, and Shoaib become world-class cricketers—why can’t they now help the next generation? If I go there, I will make the team better within a year. You will all remember me for it. Training is about passion, about dedicating your time to the players. I give 12 hours a day to training. That’s the commitment needed.”

Yograj also criticised the way former Pakistan players publicly scrutinise the team, stating that such harsh words damage morale rather than inspire improvement.

“Have you ever seen ex-Indian players attacking their own team like this? No, because it affects the players’ confidence. Pakistan’s players are already struggling; hearing such words from their own legends only pushes them further down. If these ex-players truly care about Pakistan cricket, they should step up and mentor the youth instead of making sensational comments.”