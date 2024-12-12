Brisbane, Australia

The newly-appointed ICC chairman, Jay Shah, has arrived in Brisbane, Australia, to attend the 2032 Olympics meet. Shah landed in the city on Wednesday (Dec 11); besides being set to watch the third BGT Test between Australia and India at the Gabba, he will attend the much-awaited Olympic meet for the 2032 Summer Games program.

Shah, the former BCCI secretary, is said to have played a crucial role in cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic program for the first time in over a century and is now believed to be pushing for the game's continuity for the 2032 Brisbane Games.

Back in August 2021, the apex body had announced the establishment of a working group to pursue cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles and 2032 Brisbane Summer Games, with representatives from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), USA Cricket and Zimbabwe Cricket, all included.

However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) officially added cricket among the five new sports in the LA28 Olympic program at the 141st IOC session held over a year ago.

Upon beginning his tenure as the ICC chair with a visit to the headquarters in Dubai the past week, Shah highlighted cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Summer Games as a massive chance for the game’s expansion. Shah also stressed how cricket at the Olympics would attract fans from a lesser-tapped market, making it inclusive and accessible across regions.

Brisbane awaits India-Australia clash

With the Indian Team breaking Australia’s unbeaten record at the Gabba, which they held for nearly three decades, the last time they played here, the excitement and expectations are at an all-time high with the third BGT Test approaching.

After landing the first punch in the series opener at the Optus Stadium in Perth, winning by 295 runs, India went down by ten wickets in the next game in Adelaide, with Australia scripting a stunning comeback. While newcomers like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Kumar Reddy, alongside game’s veterans Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, shone in the first Test, none came close to repeating the heroics in the Pink-Ball Test at the Adelaide Oval.

However, with the scoreline reading one-all after the first two Tests, all eyes will be on the third match starting on Saturday (Dec 14) at the iconic Gabba.

