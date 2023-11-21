ICC approves changes to pitch and outfield monitoring; to trial stop clock

The International Cricket Council (ICC) approved the new changes to the pitch and outfield monitoring regulations on Tuesday (Nov 21). The ICC held its general meeting on Tuesday where several topics were on the agenda including the pitch regulations which have now got the green light. On the other hand, the ICC will also trial the stop clock which will be used to regulate time wasting from a bowling side.

ICC to implement new regulations

The main purpose of the stop clock will be to regulate the time-wasting approach of the teams during the bowling stint. Recently, it has been seen teams wasting unnecessary time during the match, especially during the breaks. To prevent this, ICC has approved a tennis-like feature that will see teams get penalised for not starting play on time. In tennis, there is a 25-second stop clock from where the server must serve or end up getting penalised.

If the bowling team fails to start play before 60 seconds from the end of the last over, then a five-run penalty will be imposed. This rule be in effect for the ODIs and T20Is series starting from December 2023 to April 2024 and will be in use from the upcoming series between England and the West Indies. The ICC will then review the trial phase before implementing it on a regular basis for which the decision will be taken during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

If the trail goes according to plan, it will be in use for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA later in 2024.

ICC bans transgender athletes

"The changes to the gender eligibility regulations resulted from an extensive consultation process and are founded in science and aligned with the core principles developed during the review.

"Inclusivity is incredibly important to us as a sport, but our priority was to protect the integrity of the international women's game and the safety of players,” ICC CEO Geoff Allardice after the meet.