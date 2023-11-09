Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has revealed that he doesn't really talk to India star Virat Kohli as much as the latter is busy with cricket. The revelation comes after Yuvraj said that he's not really good friends with former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni either.

Talking on TRS Podcast, Yuvraj, when asked if he talks to Kohli often, he said: “Not really.”

Explaining the reason, Yuvraj said: “I don't disturb him as he is busy. Young Virat Kohli's name was Cheeku. Today's Cheeku is Virat Kohli, there's a big difference,” he added.

Kohli and Yuvraj have always had good camaraderie during their playing days and Yuvraj even praised Kohli for setting up the benchmark for fitness in the team during his stint as the Indian skipper.

“We all wanted to become a fit team but when he (Kohli) became captain there was a big difference. He set a benchmark,” Yuvraj said.

Talking about the common things between them, Yuvraj revealed, with a funny undertone, that Kohli thinks 'he's good footballer but he isn't.'

“He thinks he's a very good footballer, but I have more skills. He is young, he runs around. He thinks he is Cristiano Ronaldo but he isn't. In cricket, he is. In terms of fitness, it matches (their mentality), and the focus on the game also,” he added.

Kohli and Yuvraj were both part of India's 2011 ODI World Cup triumph where Yuvraj went on to win Player of the Series award. Recently, Kohli celebrated his 35th birthday and Yuvraj posted a heartfelt message on social media platform X.