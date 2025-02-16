Captain Ashleigh Gardner top-scored with a brilliant 52 off 32 balls as Gujarat Giants opened their account in WPL 2025 with a six-wicket win over UP Warriorz at the Kotambi Stadium on Sunday.

Advertisment

Superb with the ball 👌

Clinical with the bat 💪@Giant_Cricket are off the mark in #TATAWPL 2025 with a 6⃣-wicket victory! 🥳



This is also their first successful chase ever in the history of the tournament. 🙌



Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/KpTdz5nl8D#GGvUPW pic.twitter.com/nLSQNYxQO6 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 16, 2025

After a superb bowling performance, led by leg-spinner Priya Mishra's 3-25 helped GG restrict UPW to 143/9, the hosts' were reduced to 57/3 in 8.3 overs but Ashleigh led the way for GG by hitting a fantastic fifty laced with five fours and three sixes.

Also read | IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya ruled out of Mumbai Indians’ opener against CSK, here’s why

Advertisment

After she fell, Deandra Dottin hit a stellar cameo of 18-ball 33 not out, laced with three fours and two sixes. She found good support from Harleen Deol, who hit an unbeaten 34 off 30 balls, including hitting four boundaries, as GG got their first win while chasing in the WPL.

Chasing 144, GG didn't have a great start to the chase as Beth Mooney holed out to mid-on for a golden duck on a full toss from Grace Harris. In the next over, GG had another blow as Dayalan Hemalatha wickets were castled by Sophie Ecclestone.

Ashleigh got going by dispatching Kranti Goud for back-to-back boundaries, before Laura Wolvaardt stepped down the pitch to hit Sophie for a boundary. Ashleigh flicked and slammed Saima Thakor for two sixes, before Laura hit her for the third maximum of the over as 20 runs came off the fifth over.

Advertisment

The 55-run stand for the third wicket came to an end when Sophie cramped Laura for room and pace, as the batter was castled through the gate. But Ashleigh marched forward to smash full tosses for boundaries, including one clubbed over deep square leg for six to get her fifty.

But against the run of play, Ashleigh pulled straight to short fine leg and fell to Tahlia McGrath. From there, Deandra and Harleen showed good strokeplay on front foot and back foot to hit eight boundaries collectively and finish off the chase with two overs to spare.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.