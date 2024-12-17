New Delhi, India

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is struggling for runs in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 edition in Australia. After missing the series opener, in Perth, Rohit walked into the playing XI but hasn't managed to create any impact with the bat, demoting himself to No. 6 (owing to KL Rahul's success as an opener). He has had scores of 3, 6 and 10 and, hence, fingers are being pointed at him. Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara decoded Hitman's failures and feels with him not opening the innings, it has caused the lean patch.

Speaking on Rohit's dismissal (10) on Day 4 of the rain-marred Gabba Test, in Brisbane, on Tuesday (Dec 17), Pujara said on Star Sports, "It wasn't a length where you can drive. We have seen that even a fuller-length ball, it's hard to drive. He, kind of tried to punch that ball. He should have defended that ball, and allowed the ball to come to him rather than going for that ball. And I think the tough part is he hasn't been, amongst runs, and, that's where the pressure is."

'Doesn't help you when you're opening innings and suddenly start batting at No. 6'

Pujara added, "He has been opening the innings (since 2019), now he's batting at number 6. That is for the team, but I still feel that when you are so much used to opening the innings and when you have to wait, then you put yourself in that doubt. I mean, it doesn't help you when you're opening innings and you suddenly start batting at number 6. So that you don't get that momentum either."

At present, the Rohit-led Indian team has negated the follow-on threat on Day 4 of the Gabba Test in Brisbane after Australia posted 445. At stumps on the fourth day, India are 252-9, trailing by 193 runs.

The five-match Test series is currently tied at 1-1. Captain Rohit will be desperate to make a strong mark with the bat in the remainder of the series.