Australia great Ian Healy on Tuesday (Jan 21) said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s 10-point guidelines to the players was an admission of eroding discipline within the Indian team, and he urged other cricketing nations to ‘stay vigilant’ and not to go through a similar situation.

Following India’s 1-3 series loss to Australia in the recent Border-Gavaskar trophy, the BCCI has come out with a slew of measures, making it mandatory for all players ‘to stay for the entire duration of scheduled practice sessions and travel together to and from the venue.’

The policy also placed restrictions on the time the players would get with their families while on tour. “The reshaping of Indian cricket. A strict, strong response from Indian cricket authorities basically admitting they have let discipline of their national team slip badly,” Healy told SEN Radio.

“It made for extraordinary reading that the following issues could go unapproved for so long. Maybe administrators and players have disrespected the dream of representing a powerhouse of the sport. Australia - plus other countries - be aware as to how far things can get off the rails without noticing the effects. Stay vigilant. Take all that into the contest,” he added.

The restrictions were put in place after some players travelled separately with their families during the Australia tour. Until now, never before in Indian cricket did a coach’s manager travel along with the side, stay in the same hotel, and even have access to VIP box in stadiums, but Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s manager, Gaurav Arora, was doing all of this.

The Indian Cricket Board was made aware of the situation and acted swiftly, banning Arora from being part of it.