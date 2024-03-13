England pacer James Anderson reveals why Shubman Gill asked 'him to retire' in Dharamsala Test

England pacer James Anderson has revealed what led to the war of words between him and India batter Shubman Gill in Dharamsala Test. Notably, Anderson's teammate Jonny Bairstow was also seen having sledge-contest with Gill while batting in second innings. A heated discussion between Gill and Bairstow broke out from the sledging between Gill and Anderson on the previous day (Mar 8) of the Test.

Speaking to BBC Tailenders podcast, Anderson said: "I said something to him like, 'Do you get any runs outside India.'"

To which Gill replied: "It's time to retire," revealed Anderson and added: "Then two balls later, I got him out."

Gill had scored a century by the time Anderson got him out to put India in a commanding position. After the hosts got all out at 477, England faltered in the their second innings to lose the game by an innings and 64 runs.

However, when Bairstow came on to bat he asked Gill "What did you say to Jimmy about retiring?"

"I told him (Anderson) he should retire," responded Gill from the slip cordon "And then he got you out next ball," chirped Bairstow in reply.

"So what?" Gill asked before adding "He can get me out after a 100 …"

"100 percent" quipped the Englishman to which Gill replied: "How many hundreds have you scored in this series?"

"How many have you scored full stop?" said Bairstow and ended the slugfest.

Bairstow, notably, had a horrible series with the bat, scoring just 238 runs in 10 innings with a highest of 39 which incidentally came in the last innings of the series.