The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) cleared veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan of a suspect bowling action months after he faced a ban across all forms of cricket over the same. In a massive boost for the left-arm off-spinner, suspended indefinitely earlier, he is reported to have received a green signal to continue bowling in the County Championships and the Hundred.

Advertisment

Bangladesh selectors dropped Shakib from the Champions Trophy 2025 squad, potentially his last white-ball tournament for the Tigers. Since he could not bowl, reducing his efficiency as a cricketer, the BCB decided against picking and playing Shakib, the batter.

Massive boost for Shakib

Per Cricbuzz, Shakib confirmed getting clearance over his suspected bowling action following a test in England. During his third bowling assessment test at Loughborough University on March 9, Shakib bowled 22 deliveries, all of which he cleared, with the BCB statement confirming that Shakib has "successfully remedied his action".

Advertisment

"The news is right (passing about the bowling test), and I am cleared to bowl again," Shakib said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Also read | BCCI announces whopping award money for Champions Trophy winners India

Meanwhile, Shakib was suspended from bowling in all of cricket in December last year. The left-armer failed his first test at Loughborough University, forcing the ECB to suspend him altogether. By clause 11.3 of the ICC's regulations for illegal bowling actions, the apex body and all cricket boards suspended Shakib over illegal bowling action from all competitions.

Advertisment

Later in January this year, Shakib failed the second test in Chennai, prompting the BCB to overlook him for the first showpiece event of the year.

Besides, an ESPNcricinfo report suggested that Shakib arrived in the UK on February 27; after getting cleared to bowl in the English competitions, he might feature for Surrey in the upcoming County Championship season.

(With inputs from agencies)