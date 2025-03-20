The BCCI announced a whopping cash prize of $6.7m (INR 58 crore) for Champions Trophy 2025 winners India on Thursday (Mar 20). The Indian Cricket Board rewarded the Men in Blue for their third CT title, becoming the most successful team in the competition history. India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the Dubai showdown.

The Indian men’s cricket team failed to win any ICC title in the past decade but won two in the past two years, including the T20 World Cup 2024 in the Americas; it was also the second title for India this year, including the Women’s U19 World Cup triumph earlier. The BCCI President, Roger Binny, lauded India’s rise on the global stage after years of dominance across formats.

"Winning back-to-back ICC titles is special, and this reward recognizes Team India's dedication and excellence on the global stage," BCCI president Roger Binny said.

"The cash award is a recognition of the hard work that everyone puts in behind the scenes. This was also our second ICC Trophy in 2025, following the ICC U19 Women's World Cup triumph, and it highlights the strong cricketing ecosystem in place in our country," he continued.

Meanwhile, the ICC had announced a $2.24m cash prize for the winners, India, and an additional $34,000 for each match won (for every team), barring the semis and the finale.

The ICC’s total prize pot of $6.9m is a massive 53% increase from the previous edition eight years ago in 2017.

However, New Zealand, the runners-up, bagged $1.12m, with the two semi-finalists, South Africa and Australia, winning $560,000 each. Besides, each of the eight participating nations pocketed $125,000 for competing in the first showpiece event of the year.

India’s rise to the top

The Indian Team has been a force to reckon with since the past decade. Although they failed to win an ICC title during that window, having come close to bagging a few, they won two in the past two years.

Such was their dominance across formats, mainly under the captain Rohit Sharma, that they played four ICC finals in the past three years, losing two and winning as many. Barring the two they lost in the same year (2023), the Men in Blue remained unbeaten in their remaining two played across different formats.

India, however, failed to reach the WTC Final this year, with the T20 World Cup next year being their next major assignment.

(With inputs from agencies)