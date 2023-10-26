DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai is all set to host India women's first Test since 2014 during England's tour of India in December. The lone Test on the tour which also comprises three T20Is will begin from December 6. The development was first reported by ESPNCricinfo.

England women last toured India in 2019 when they lost three-match ODI series 2-1 but won the three-T20I series 3-0. Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium will host three T20Is on 6, 9 and 10 December for the upcoming tour. The Test will be played from December 14-17. ESPNCricinfo also reported that the tour will be held in the state of Maharashtra only. The dates, however, are still being finalised.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, England women team seamer Kate Cross said: "The opportunity to come and play a Test match in India is bucket-list stuff for a lot of players."

Cross is currently in India as a commentator for the ODI World Cup 2023.

"I've been in India for a couple of weeks now and you can see that girls have role models in that team now," she further added.

Speaking on her previous experience about playing in India, Cross recalled: "We played in front of over 12,000 people in Guwahati. The chance to come back here and play as an England team again is going to be special."

With the launch of Women's Premier League (WPL) earlier this year, many foreign players, including England's, now have the experience of playing in India and the league also helped the game grow in India.

"The WPL has obviously helped with the growth of the women's game. After the summer we've just had with the Ashes, you want to be playing in front of big crowds and there is an appetite for the women's game in India that just keeps growing. If it's well advertised, people will come and watch," added Cross.

