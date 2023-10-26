ugc_banner

DY Patil to host only Test between India women and England women in December - Report

New DelhiEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Oct 26, 2023, 10:10 PM IST

DY Patil stadium. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

England women last toured India in 2019 when they lost three-match ODI series 2-1 but won the three-T20I series 3-0. Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium will host three T20Is on 6, 9 and 10 December for the upcoming tour.

DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai is all set to host India women's first Test since 2014 during England's tour of India in December. The lone Test on the tour which also comprises three T20Is will begin from December 6. The development was first reported by ESPNCricinfo.

England women last toured India in 2019 when they lost three-match ODI series 2-1 but won the three-T20I series 3-0. Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium will host three T20Is on 6, 9 and 10 December for the upcoming tour. The Test will be played from December 14-17. ESPNCricinfo also reported that the tour will be held in the state of Maharashtra only. The dates, however, are still being finalised.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, England women team seamer Kate Cross said: "The opportunity to come and play a Test match in India is bucket-list stuff for a lot of players." 

trending now

Cross is currently in India as a commentator for the ODI World Cup 2023. 

"I've been in India for a couple of weeks now and you can see that girls have role models in that team now," she further added.

Speaking on her previous experience about playing in India, Cross recalled: "We played in front of over 12,000 people in Guwahati. The chance to come back here and play as an England team again is going to be special."

With the launch of Women's Premier League (WPL) earlier this year, many foreign players, including England's, now have the experience of playing in India and the league also helped the game grow in India.

"The WPL has obviously helped with the growth of the women's game. After the summer we've just had with the Ashes, you want to be playing in front of big crowds and there is an appetite for the women's game in India that just keeps growing. If it's well advertised, people will come and watch," added Cross.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Prashant Talreja

I am a sports journalist with over 10+ years of experience in covering multiple sports including cricket, badminton, Formula 1, tennis as well as NBA, NFL, MLB and football. Over the years, I have covered some of the biggest sporting events such as ODI and T20I World Cups, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, MLB World Series, FIFA World Cup, Tennis grand slams and more. I prefer reading books about sports personalities in my free time with former American tennis player Andre Agassi's Open being one of my favorite reads.

RELATED

Pakistan on cusp of World Cup exit despite valiant effort from pacers, lose by one wicket against South Africa

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan rope in Usama Mir as concussion sub, scalps Van der Dussen in first over

Dravid, seniors to be rested for Australia T20Is; VVS Laxman to coach, Suryakumar Yadav to lead - Reports