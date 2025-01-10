Cricket has seen plenty of funny stuff unfolding in the middle, but rarely of a batter breaking his bat and hitting himself with it. A strange incident happened with retired international cricketer David Warner during the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League. Playing for Sydney Thunder against Hobart Hurricanes in an away game, Warner’s bat broke in half before it struck the back of his head.

Advertisment

Facing seamer Riley Meredith in the fourth over of the first innings, Warner played a mistimed straight shot only for his bat’s handle to get dismantled and his willow hitting his head, surprising him. That incident, however, left the commentators in a split, who joked about Warner undergoing a concussion test for the same.

Watch Video –

David Warner's bat broke and he's hit himself in the head with it 🤣#BBL14 pic.twitter.com/6g4lp47CSu — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 10, 2025

Advertisment

Despite that instance, Warner top-scored for his team, remaining unbeaten on 88 off 66 balls, including seven fours. The left-handed batter stood his ground with wickets falling regularly at the other end.

Also read | KL Rahul takes break from cricket following draining tour Down Under

After losing two wickets inside the first six overs, Warner and Oliver Davies stitched a 40-run stand for the third wicket before Sam Billings joined him to pile up runs on the board. Warner’s gritty outing saw the visitors hit 164 for six in 20 overs.

Advertisment

Tim David wins it for Hurricanes

The hosts lost three wickets within the seven overs, before the lanky Australia all-rounder Tim David entered the scene and made the evening about himself. Batting alongside Nikhil Chaudhary, David added 41 runs for the fourth wicket, before loosening his arms and going bonkers in the chase.

The hard-hitting batter smoked six sixes and four fours during his 38-ball 68-run stay at the crease, helping his team win the match by six wickets, and with that move to the top of the points table with five wins in seven matches.

What a way to bring up 50!



Tim David is a beast in the Power Surge 🔥#BBL14 pic.twitter.com/QbEehabSn7 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 10, 2025

While Hobart next faces Melbourne Renegades in a home game four days later on Tuesday (Jan 14), Thunder’s next league match is against Perth Scorchers on Monday (Jan 13).

(With inputs from agencies)