DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Delhi Capitals will look to continue their impressive run in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) as they host SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday (Mar 30). The contest will be played in Visakhapatnam as SunRisers look to bounce back after their defeat to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday. Ahead of the clash between DC and SRH, here are all the key details of the IPL 2025 contest, including match time and venue.

Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad Live Streaming Details

Here’s everything you need to know about the live-streaming details for the DC vs SRH IPL match:

When is the DC vs SRH IPL match? Date

The DC vs SRH IPL match will be played on Sunday (Mar 30).

Where is the DC vs SRH IPL match being played?

The match will be hosted at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

What time will the DC vs SRH IPL match start?

The DC vs SRH IPL match will commence at 3:30 PM IST with the toss taking place at 3:00 PM IST.

Where can I watch the DC vs SRH IPL match in India on TV?

The live telecast of the DC vs SRH IPL match will be available on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 HD).

How can I watch the DC vs SRH IPL match online?

The DC vs SRH IPL match will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar App and website in India.

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Sameer Rizvi , Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma

Impact Player: Karun Nair

SunRisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Impact Player: Adam Zampa