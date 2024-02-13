David Warner joins elite list with 81 in final T20I at home before scheduled retirement after T20 World Cup

Australia opener David Warner joined an elite list of cricketers with 3000-plus runs in T20Is in the final game of the three-match series against West Indies on Tuesday (Feb 13) in Perth. It was also Warner's last T20I at home with Australia's next T20Is scheduled in New Zealand before the T20I World Cup in June later this year in West Indies and the USA. The batter has already announced his retirement after the T20 World Cup.

Warner scored 81 off 49 in a losing cause as Australia failed to chase 221 but won the series 2-1. During the innings, Warner also become only the seventh batter to reach the 3000-plus T20I runs milestone. Before Warner, Virat Kohli (4,037), Rohit Sharma (3,974), Babar Azam (3,698), Martin Guptill (3,531), Paul Stirling (3,438) and Aaron Finch (3,120) had achieved the same feat.

During the first T20I in Hobart, Warner also became only the third player in world to play at least 100 games in all three formats, i.e. Tests, ODIs and T20Is behind Kohli and Ross Taylor.

Warner had retired from Tests last month after the home series against Pakistan. He had announced his retirement in ODIs along with the Tests as well but kept the door open for his return for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 if the team requires him.

As for T20Is, Warner said that he's well and truly done in the format and it's time for youngsters to come ahead. "It's time for the youngsters to come through and showcase their talent. We've got extreme talent here. We're in good stead for the future," he told Adam Gilchrist at the post match presentation.