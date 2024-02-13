India’s Kulwant Khejroliya takes four wickets in four balls during Ranji Trophy - WATCH

India's Kulwant Khejroliya scripted history on Monday (Feb 12) in domestic Ranji Trophy (India's premier first-class tournament) by taking four wickets in four balls for Madhya Pradesh against Baroda. He eventually finished with the figures of 5/34 in the innings as Madhya Pradesh registered a win by 21 runs and an innings on Baroda. Khejroliya is only the third bowler in Ranji Trophy history to take four wickets in four balls.

Baroda were 255/5 in their second innings when Khejroliya took out Shashwat Rawat (105) as his first wicket before dismissing Mahesh Pithiya, Bhargav Bhatt and Akash Singh on successive balls afterwards. Have a look at the video of his four wickets below: 4⃣ in 4⃣! 🔥



Kulwant Khejroliya scalped 4 wickets in 4 balls en route to his five-wicket haul to help Madhya Pradesh beat Baroda in Indore.



Relive the four wickets 🔽@IDFCFIRSTBank | #RanjiTrophy



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/6bvps90cWn pic.twitter.com/gk0QQFRjUe — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 12, 2024 × Apart from him, only Delhi's Shankar Singh (1988) and Jammu & Kashmir's Mohammad Mudashir (2018) have taken four wickets in four balls.

Apart from his four wickets, Khejroliya dismissed Atit Sheth to wrap up the win for MP and completed his maiden five-wicket haul in first-class cricket as well. He had also taken two wickets in the first innings to finish with 7/57 in a Player of the Match of the performance - also his career best.

Overall, Khejroliya has played 19 first-class games after making his debut in 2017 for Delhi from where he switched to MP in 2023. He has taken 47 wickets so far with performance against Baroda being his best. In List A cricket, where he has also taken a hattrick, Khejroliya has 68 wickets to his name in 35 games. In T20s, the bowler has 24 wickets in 23 games.