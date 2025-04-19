After a video clip surfaced showing Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson not joining the team huddle where team's head coach Rahul Dravid was seen in discussion with the players and the support staff, rumours of a falling-out between Sanju Samson and Rahul Dravid started flying.

However, head coach Rahul Dravid, ahead of the match against Lucknow Super Giants during a press conference cleared the air by saying that all the reports are 'baseless' and he stressed that the team remain united in their pursuit to seal place in playoffs.

“I don't know where these reports are coming from. Sanju and I are on the same page,” Dravid said.

“He's a very integral part of our team. He's involved in each and every decision and discussion. Sometimes, when you lose games and things don't go right, you face criticism and we can take it on our performances, but we can't do anything about this baseless stuff. The spirit of the team is really good, I'm impressed with how hard these guys work. One of the things people don't understand is how hurt the players feel when they don't perform,” the Dravid explained.

Sanju's availability remains doubtful

In their last match against Delhi Capitals, which Rajasthan Royals lost in Super Over, Sanju was retired hurt after he made 31 off 19 balls, as he reportedly suffered a side strain. His availability against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday (April 19) remains doubtful.

The RR skipper appeared to be in discomfort after attempting a cut shot off Vipraj Nigam, prompting the physio to examine the left side of his ribcage. Although he faced the next delivery, Samson soon walked off the field.

"Sanju experienced a bit of pain in the abdominal area. So we have gone for scans. He has done some scans today so we are waiting the results of those scans. And then once we get a bit more clarity around the scans and the severity of (the injury) we'll take a decision going forward and we'll see what happens," head coach Rahul Dravid said in the pre-match press conference on Friday.