Former India batter Shikhar Dhawan, who is also the brand ambassador of the ongoing Champions Trophy, says Shubman Gill will be India's next captain. The statement came after India's six-wicket win against Pakistan on Feb 23 in Dubai, which has almost taken India to the semi-finals.

"Yes, of course, he will become captain. He is vice captain right now, it is pretty obvious that he will be captain some day," Dhawan said while talking to media on the sidelines of the game on Sunday, as reported by news agency PTI.

Gill has been in superb form lately, scoring 46, 101 not out, 112, 60, and 87 in his last five ODIs. He also added 69 runs for the second wicket with Kohli against Pakistan, which gave the team a platform after skipper Rohit's early wicket.

Gill was also backed by former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar as well.

"Clearly, he's the guy who is going to shoulder the responsibility of the Indian team going forward in years to come," Bangar said on JioHotstar.

India almost through semi-finals

India are almost through to the semis after winning both their matches. They will next play New Zealand on March 2. They had won their first match against Bangladesh by six wickets before beating Pakistan by the same margin.

India currently sit at the top of the points table of Group A with four points in two games. They can only miss out on a semis berth if Bangladesh beat New Zealand and Pakistan both, with New Zealand beating India by a huge margin. The scenario is, however, unlikely.

As for hosts Pakistan, they are at the bottom of the Group A points table after losing two consecutive matches. Pakistan now need Bangladesh and India to beat New Zealand as well as beat Bangladesh themselves to have a shot at making it to the semis of the tournament.