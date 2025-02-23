Ace batter Virat Kohli's form is a cause of concern for the team as India take on Pakistan in the blockbuster Champions Trophy match on Feb 23 in Dubai. Kohli, considered as one of the greatest ODI batters of all time, has played just seven games since Nov 19, 2023 including the ODI World Cup final and has managed to score only 191 runs. Kohli has scored these runs at an average of 27 with just two fifties to his name.

Virat Kohli record against Pakistan in ICC Tournaments

Kohli has played eight games against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy and World Cup combined - scoring 333 runs at an average of 55.50 with two fifties and a hundred. The hundred, however, came long back in 2015 ODI World Cup when he scored 107 not out.

In ICC Champions Trophy, Kohli has played four games against Pakistan and has scored 124 runs - 81 of those came in 2017 edition's group-stage match. In rest of three innings, Kohli has managed only 16 (in 2009 Champions Trophy), 22 not out (2013 Champions Trophy) and 5 (2017 Champions Trophy final).

The last time Kohli faced Pakistan in an ICC tournament, he scored 16 runs before getting out in Ahmedabad in 2023 ODI World Cup. In that tournament, Kohli had scored record 765 runs but his failure against Pakistan suggests a worrying trend for India.

Overall in ODIs, Kohli did score a fifty against England in the final ODI before the Champions Trophy but before that his last 50+ plus score had come in 2023 ODI World Cup final on Nov 19, 2023.

In the match against Bangladesh, he was looking good before being dismissed for 22 - another subpar score given his stature.

In another concern, Kohli has gotten out to leg-spin six times in his last six ODIs, something Pakistan would be aware of and would try to exploit as well.