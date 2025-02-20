Mohammed Shami, during the Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh on Thursday (Feb 20) in Dubai, became India's highest wicket-taker in the ICC 50-over tournaments—ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy. Shami now has 60 wickets combined in both the tournaments, going past former left-arm fast bowler Zaheer Khan's 59-wicket mark.

Other India pacers in the list are Javagal Srinath (47), Ravindra Jadeja (43) and Jasprit Bumrah (42) along with Anil Kumbale (42).

Shami has played a total of 19 matches for India in the ICC ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy combined for his 60 wickets, while Zaheer played 32 matches for his wickets. Shami has also taken five five-fors in these games—also the most for any Indian bowler.

Among active cricketers, Shami is behind only Australia's Mitchell Starc, who has 71 wickets in 32 matches at these two tournaments. Overall, Shami's 60 wickets are seventh highest in the world behind Glenn McGrath (92), Muthiah Muralidaran (92), Lasith Malinga (81), Starc, Chaminda Vaas (67), and Wasim Akram (62).

Shami becomes fastest to 200 ODI wickets

During the match, Shami also completed his 200 wickets in the ODIs for India. He is the fastest bowler to reach the mark in terms of balls bowled. The Indian pacer took 5126 balls to reach the record, beating Australia's Mitchell Starc, who had taken 5240 balls to take 200 ODI wickets.

Shami, playing his 104th ODI game, is also the joint second-fastest to reach the milestone in terms of matches played along with Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq. Only Starc, who took 200 wickets in 102 matches, is ahead of Shami.

Thanks to Shami, India bowled out Bangladesh for 228 runs. The score would have been even lower if not for a 154-run partnership between Jake Ali (61) and Towhid Hridoy (100) for the sixth wicket.