The sun blazed over the cricket stadium as India prepared for yet another crucial final. The echoes of past victories and disappointments filled the air, but one man stood undeterred—Rohit Sharma. The Indian cricket team captain has already cemented his legacy, bringing India to the finals of every ICC tournament. His journey had been one of resilience, determination, and an unwavering belief in his abilities.

Dinesh Lad, Rohit’s childhood coach, spoke to WION's Athira Sasidharan about the young boy he had trained years ago. “Rohit always had this unshakable confidence,” Lad recalled. “He never let criticism or setbacks cloud his mind. It’s this positivity that sets him apart.”

Over the years, Rohit faced his share of negativity. His captaincy was often questioned, his performances scrutinised, and whispers of his retirement loomed over every tournament. But as Lad pointed out, Rohit never let any of it affect his game. He was a cricketer who thrived under pressure, a leader who knew how to bring out the best in his team.

“He holds world records in T20s, has three double centuries in ODIs, and has led India to countless victories,” Lad said with pride. “People will always talk. If he started paying attention to the noise, he wouldn’t be where he is today.”

One such instance of Rohit’s unwavering belief happened years ago when he was selected for Mumbai’s U-19 team. Standing outside the selection ground, he spotted a luxurious Mercedes car. Turning to Lad, he confidently said, “Sir, one day I will own a car like this.” Lad had laughed at the time, knowing how expensive it was. But Rohit’s self-assurance never wavered. Years later, he not only fulfilled that promise but went on to achieve greater heights on the cricket field.

As India gears up for the Champions Trophy final, there was a quiet determination in Rohit’s eyes. He had made a promise—to win the trophy, to lead his team to victory. His coach knew better than to doubt him. “If Rohit says he will do something, he finds a way to make it happen,” Lad said with a knowing smile.

And so, with millions watching, Rohit Sharma walked onto the field—not just a cricketer, not just a captain, but a man who had always believed in his destiny.