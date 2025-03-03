Former India spinner Anil Kumble believes that Varun Chakaravarthy got an opportunity because India had already qualified for the semis in the Champions Trophy. Kumble, however, acknowledged that Varun has consistently won the matches for India in the last 18 months or so.

"I think Varun has been exceptional in the last 1-1.5 years, consistently winning matches for whichever team he has played for, whether it's Tamil Nadu or KKR or for India in T20Is," Kumble said while speaking on ESPNcricinfo Match Day on Mar 2 during the India vs New Zealand game.

"And now, today, getting an opportunity [in ODIs], because obviously India had already qualified," he added.

India played four spinners in their last group match in Dubai, their venue for the tournament, and defended 249 runs. Each of India's spinners took a wicket, with Varun taking 5/42 as India won the match by 44 runs.

Kumble also acknowledged that the conditions and pitch in Dubai favours India for the semi-final against Australia on March 4 and the final as well, if India make it.

"But going by the pitch and the conditions perhaps for the semi-final and hopefully for India, the final, this certainly augurs well."

"And if this is the kind of pitch India will continue to play on in Dubai, then this four-pronged spin attack would be really a challenge for any team. Australia would find it extremely difficult to manoeuvre these four spinners," said the former coach and Test skipper.

Dubai was selected as the venue after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided not to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the tournament due to political tensions.

Post multiple rounds of talks with all the participating teams, the ICC, PCB, and BCCI agreed upon hosting the tournament under a hybrid model.