Australia had an intense three-hour practice session at the ICC Academy on Sunday (March 2) afternoon, focusing on their approach against spin bowling.

While experienced players like Steve Smith and Travis Head had a light batting session, the younger members of the squad went all out. To sharpen their skills, the team enlisted seven ICC Academy-based net bowlers—all spinners—including 20-year-old UAE slow left-arm orthodox bowler Harshit Seth. The group also featured two left-arm wrist spinners (chinaman), two off-spinners, and a leg spinner.

Having finished second in Group B behind South Africa, Australia is currently training in the UAE as both teams await their semifinal opponents. Australia will take on the Group A table-toppers—either India or New Zealand—in their last-four clash.

The first semifinal, featuring India, is set for Tuesday in Dubai, while the second will be played in Lahore on Wednesday.

Reflecting on the training session, spinner Harshit Seth shared that the Australian batters instructed the net bowlers to maintain a specific length that would encourage them to drive and flick.

Under the hybrid model, the opponent paired up with India in the semifinal will play in Dubai, while the opponent paired up with New Zealand will play in Lahore. However, the final positions of neither India nor New Zealand are guaranteed, meaning their opponents are yet to be determined in the semis. In this case, to avoid a lack of preparation and logistical issues, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to fly both Australia and South Africa to the UAE.

In this scenario, the team paired with India will stay in the UAE to play their semifinal clash on Tuesday (Mar 4) while the team that will be paired with New Zealand will travel back to Pakistan.