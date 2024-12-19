New Delhi, India

On Dec 19 (Thursday), the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved of a hybrid model for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 edition, which will be held in Pakistan -- the original hosts -- and a neutral venue (which will host the India games). In a statement released by the ICC, it also confirmed, "India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue."

This means that Pakistan will also not travel to India for their games during the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup and 2026 T20 World Cup (co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka). This has been done to solve the tussle between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as the two cricketing boards have been at loggerheads with regard to the Champions Trophy venue. After India denied travelling to Pakistan, hybrid model has been selected and will continue until the 2028 cycle.

'India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC events will be played at a neutral venue'

In this regard, the ICC further reiterated in its statement, "This (the hybrid model) applies to the upcoming ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan), set to be played in February and March 2025, as well as the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 (hosted by India) and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 (hosted by India and Sri Lanka)."

The ICC has also confirmed that the 2028 Women's T20 World Cup will be held in Pakistan, where the hybrid model will be considered.

Talking about the Champions Trophy, the eight-nation mega event is set to kick off on Feb 19 next year. The final schedule will be out in the coming weeks.