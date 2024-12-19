New Delhi, India

R Ashwin retired from international cricket on Wednesday (Dec 18) following the Gabba Test between India and Australia, of the ongoing 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), in Brisbane. After his retirement, he announced that he would be leaving for India and the wily spinner reached his hometown Chennai on Thursday (Dec 19). Meeting reporters in his hometown post his arrival, Ashwin made it clear that he has 'no regrets' and aspires to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for long.

Talking to the media, Ashwin quashed rumours of having regrets of not captaining India during his 14-year-long career. He said, "I can't any more. It's done. No, I have zero regrets. I have seen so many people with regrets from afar, but I don't want to live my life like that."

On his plans post retirement, the 38-year-old Ashwin stated, "I want to be idle-no immediate plans. Being idle is difficult for me.

He added, "I am going to play for CSK, and don't be surprised if I try and aspire to play for as long as I can. I don't think Ashwin the cricketer is done. I think Ashwin the Indian cricketer has probably called it time. That's it."

"Thanks to all of you. I didn't expect so many of you to come. I thought I would quietly reach home, but you've all made my day. The last time it was like this was when I returned home after the 2011 World Cup. It brought back those memories," Ashwin concluded.

Ashwin ended his international career having represented India in 106 Tests, 116 ODIs and 65 T20Is. He accounted for 537 Test scalps (second-most by an Indian) and 228 wickets in white-ball formats. He even returned with 3,503 Test runs, including six centuries. The off-spinner was part of India's victorious runs in the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Ashwin will be back in Chennai colours in IPL 2025, after being bought by the CSK franchise in IPL 2025 mega auction. He represented the Yellow Army from 2010-2015, being part of their winning runs in 2010 and 2011.