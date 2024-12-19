New Delhi, India

R Ashwin shocked the cricketing fraternity by announcing his international retirement soon after the third Test between India and Australia, at The Gabba, Brisbane, ended in a draw. Ashwin ended his illustrious career with 537 Test scalps, only behind Anil Kumble (who tops the list for India with 619 wickets) and 228 wickets in white-ball formats.

Ashwin had a real chance of surpassing Kumble to become India's highest wicket-taker in the purest format. However, he retired in the middle of the ongoing 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Thus, Kumble reacted to his retirement and expressed his disappointment as he was backing Ashwin to surpass his wicket-tally.

"Congratulations, Ash, on a fantastic career. You’ve been a champion bowler for India, a champion all-rounder for India. You’ll certainly be missed. It’s not that easy, carrying that kind of expectation day in and day out. You’ve done it right throughout your career. You’ve been a match-winner for India, and Team India will certainly miss you," Kumble said in a video shared by ESPNcricinfo.

"I, for one, am a bit disappointed that you ended your career today at the international level. Ideally, I would have wanted to see you go beyond 619, but you have your reasons for that," Kumble further opined.

"All the best to you in your second chapter. And I am sure it will be as glorious as chapter one. So, Ash, here’s to a fantastic career that you’ve had for India. And congratulations once again. All the very best. Catch you soon," the former Indian captain added.

Ashwin ends his career as India's second-highest wicket-taker in international cricket, finishing with 765 victims. Only Kumble is ahead of him, with 953 scalps.