India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul acknowledged that rotating the strike during the middle overs against both spinners and pacers has been a challenge on the slower pitches at the Dubai International Stadium in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Batting second has been particularly tricky, with the surfaces offering turn, as seen in India’s chases of 228 against Bangladesh and 249 against Pakistan.

Advertisment

Despite the conditions, India’s batters have adapted well, with Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli scoring centuries to maintain momentum and minimise dot balls. However, Rahul admitted that the test will be tougher on Sunday (March 2) when India faces New Zealand in their final Group A match.

"Finding ways to rotate the strike quickly against both spinners and fast bowlers has been difficult. When dot balls pile up, the pressure increases, forcing batters to either take risks with big shots or play conservatively, which creates opportunities for the opposition. That has been the main challenge," Rahul said in Friday’s pre-match press conference.

Also Read: Exclusive | Beyond the finish line: The unseen struggles of Indian athletes

Advertisment

"We’re working on reducing our dot ball percentage. While we all enjoy hitting boundaries, it's not always possible on these pitches. The key is to make smart decisions, choosing the right moments to take risks based on the conditions and bowlers," he added.

A crucial part of India's strategy has been discussing how to manipulate field placements to create gaps for singles. "Moving the fifth fielder strategically allows us to rotate the strike more effectively. If the top-order batters can build big scores, it eases the pressure on middle and lower-order players like Hardik (Pandya), Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), or Axar (Patel) when they come in," Rahul explained.

'I am used to reading criticism'

Advertisment

To prepare better, Rahul has been consulting with his teammates, including Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, to gain insights into the wicket and understand which strokes work best.

"We’re constantly talking within the group. Players like Shubman, Virat, and Shreyas have spent significant time at the crease, so we ask them about their approach—whether they targeted square of the wicket or played straighter. It’s about understanding what works best for each individual," he said.

"Some players prefer sweeping or reverse sweeping, while others opt for aggressive shots down the ground or off the back foot. Each batter sticks to their strengths, practicing accordingly so that they can execute their plans in the middle," he added.

Addressing criticism on social media, Rahul said he has learned to handle it by assessing whether it is valid.

"I'm used to hearing and reading criticism. Sometimes, I reflect on it to see if it’s justified. I will make mistakes in reading the game, and I will fail at times—that’s the nature of sport. But as long as I play with the right intent and believe I’m making the best decisions for my team, I can sleep peacefully. If the criticism is constructive, I take it into account," he signed off.

(With inputs from agencies)