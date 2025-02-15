Pakistan's interim head coach Aqib Javed has backed Babar Azam to continue opening the batting as the team prepares for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled from February 19 to March 9.

Following Pakistan's five-wicket loss to New Zealand in the tri-nation ODI series final, Javed addressed concerns about Babar’s elevation to the opening slot. He defended the management’s decision, highlighting that the move was made to maximise the team's advantage in the powerplay, adding that Babar is well-suited for the role.

Explaining the decision, Javed pointed to past series where Babar often found himself at the crease early, regardless of his batting position. "If you look at our away series against South Africa, Babar had to bat in the first over in every game. Then, when Saim Ayub got injured, he had to open in Tests as well. These pitches aren’t troubling batters early on, so we wanted our best batter to make the most of the powerplay," he stated in a post-match press conference.

Confident in Babar’s ability, he added, "I believe Babar should open in these conditions, and I am hopeful he will play a big innings in important matches."

Despite Pakistan securing just one win in three matches in the tri-series, Javed expressed optimism about the team’s prospects in the Champions Trophy. He stressed that the squad has all the necessary components to challenge top teams.

"This team has everything it needs to do well in the Champions Trophy. If our batting lineup plays normally, we can score 350 runs consistently down to number eight. With Haris Rauf returning to form alongside Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, and our spinners, we have all the ingredients to defeat any team," he stated.

Javed also defended the selection of Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf, explaining that their inclusion was necessary for balance in an extended tournament.

"We needed both a spin all-rounder and a pace all-rounder, which is why Khushdil and Faheem are part of the squad," he explained.

Ex-Pak cricketer Basit Ali questions move

However, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali criticised the decision to promote Babar as an opener, especially after the team’s disappointing tri-series performance.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he questioned the move and its impact on both Babar’s form and the team's confidence. "If Pakistan had won the tri-nation series, the confidence level of the entire team would have been high," he said.

Basit expressed frustration over the change, arguing that Babar was already excelling at number three and should not have been shifted.

"Who told Babar Azam to open? I am shocked at this decision. What kind of thinking is this? He was scoring 50-70 at number three against South Africa, but they disrupted that as well. Now, just 62 runs in three matches—this is the approach they are going with?" he lamented.

Pakistan will open their Champions Trophy campaign against New Zealand in the tournament opener on February 19 in Karachi.

With Babar’s batting position under scrutiny, his performances in the marquee event will be closely watched.

(With inputs from agencies)