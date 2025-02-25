Former Pakistan women's captain Sana Mir has joined the growing criticism of the men's cricket team following their early exit from the ongoing Champions Trophy, asserting that even a legendary leader like Mahendra Singh Dhoni could not have changed their fortunes.

Advertisment

Pakistan, the tournament hosts, suffered humiliating defeats to New Zealand and arch-rivals India, leading to their elimination from the eight-team competition.

Speaking on the 'Game On Hai' program, Mir emphasised that the squad selection was flawed from the start. "Even if you make MS Dhoni or former captain Younis Khan the leader, nothing could be done because the team was not selected based on the playing conditions," she said.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: 'Showered with so much care and love,' says Rachin after century on return

Advertisment

The Muhammad Rizwan-led side has faced heavy backlash from Pakistani fans, particularly after their six-wicket loss to India in Dubai. Recalling a conversation during the match, Mir revealed, "I got a message from a friend when India were 100 for 2, saying, 'I think it's over.' I replied that the match was over the moment the squad was announced."

'We lost tournament the day squad was announced'

Mir, a seasoned cricketer-turned-commentator with over 300 white-ball matches to her name, criticised the selection committee for failing to consider conditions while picking the squad.

Advertisment

"Half the tournament was lost when the 15-member squad was announced. The selectors knew Pakistan had to play at least one match in Dubai, yet they included just two part-time spinners," she pointed out.

She further questioned the exclusion of key players from the squad, particularly in light of recent performances against Australia and South Africa. "Abrar Ahmed is still new to ODI cricket. In the last five months, he has taken only two wickets while conceding 165 runs. And yet, they removed key players from the squad," Mir added.

Despite being the most economical bowler against India—conceding just 28 runs in 10 overs—Abrar managed only one wicket.

"Irfan Khan Niazi was a good fielder and showed promise as a power-hitter in the T20I and ODI series against South Africa. But he was left out. We lost the tournament the day the squad was announced," Mir concluded.