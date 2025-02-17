In a move that has ignited controversy just two days before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly omitted the Indian flag from display at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. This decision comes in the wake of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) announcement that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the tournament, opting instead to play their matches in Dubai, at a neutral venue.

Advertisment

During a recent event at Gaddafi Stadium, observers noted the presence of flags representing seven participating nations, with the conspicuous absence of India's tricolor. This removal has been widely interpreted as the PCB's response to the BCCI's stance on not playing matches in Pakistan.

See the viral video here:

No Indian flag in Karachi: As only the Indian team faced security issues in Pakistan and refused to play Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan, the PCB removed the Indian flag from the Karachi stadium while keeping the flags of the other guest playing nations.



- Absolute Cinema,… pic.twitter.com/2zmcATn7iQ — Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) February 16, 2025

Advertisment

Also Read: Ugandan runner Jacob Kiplimo shatters half-marathon world record in Barcelona

The BCCI had previously communicated its decision to the International Cricket Council (ICC), citing the Indian government's refusal to grant clearance for the team's travel to Pakistan. Consequently, a hybrid model was adopted, allowing India to play its matches in Dubai.

Advertisment

The Champions Trophy is set to commence on February 19, 2025, with Pakistan hosting New Zealand at Karachi's National Stadium. India's campaign will begin on February 20 against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium. The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai, a match expected to draw huge viewership across countries.

This incident underscores the ongoing political tensions between the two cricketing nations, adding a complex layer to the tournament's dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies)