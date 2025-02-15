Former England cricketer Mark Butcher has expressed concerns over England’s lack of experience in the 50-over format ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy. His remarks follow England’s crushing 3-0 ODI series defeat against India, which exposed significant weaknesses in their one-day setup.

Speaking on the Wisden Cricket Weekly podcast during England’s third ODI loss in Ahmedabad, Butcher pointed out the inexperience within the squad. Several players had limited exposure to List A cricket, including Jacob Bethell, who had played just 16 List A matches before making his ODI debut last summer. Similarly, Gus Atkinson, who debuted internationally in 2023 after only two List A games, struggled on tour, conceding 139 runs in two ODIs. Following Bethell’s injury, England recalled Tom Banton, who had not played a 50-over match since his last ODI appearance in 2020.

“The first thing that struck me during the first two ODIs was just how naive most of our cricket is in the 50-over format,” Butcher said, as quoted by Wisden.

“I thought, ‘Why might that be?’ It’s because we don’t play enough of it. The 50-over game demands an evolving tempo. It’s not about playing at a constant pace; knowing when to accelerate, when to consolidate, and having the awareness to adjust comes only with experience,” he explained.

Butcher drew a comparison to the 1990s when England played just three to six ODIs per summer. Back then, he noted, opposition teams—be it India, West Indies, or Australia—had players with significantly more caps than their English counterparts. He believes England now finds itself in a similar situation, where players from teams like India boast far greater experience. For instance, even a seasoned player like Jos Buttler is outmatched in terms of ODI caps compared to his Indian counterparts.

“Many of our players will improve from this exposure. Gus Atkinson, for example, has had a tough tour, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. He has dominated easily until now, and this is his first major challenge. If he has the hunger and drive, he’ll come out stronger. But if we’re talking about winning the Champions Trophy in just a few weeks, the lack of experience in our squad makes it unlikely. The 50-over game requires more than just an aggressive approach—it demands skill, adaptability, and game awareness,” he added.

India's young players more experienced

In contrast, India’s younger players have far more experience in the format. Shubman Gill, at just 25, has already played 50 ODIs and over 100 List A matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his ODI debut in the second match of the series in Cuttack, has already featured in 30 List A games despite being in the early stages of his career.

England will begin their Champions Trophy campaign on February 22 in Lahore against arch-rivals Australia. They will also face Afghanistan and South Africa in the group stage, hoping to overcome their recent struggles and make a strong impact in the tournament.

