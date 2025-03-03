Australia captain Steve Smith has acknowledged the challenge of facing India's spin-heavy attack on a dry pitch in Dubai ahead of their Champions Trophy semi-final. He said that his team’s success will largely depend on how they tackle India’s spinners.

India, fielding four spinners in their last group-stage match against New Zealand, secured a 44-run win by choking the Kiwi batting lineup. Smith, aware of the threat posed by India’s spin attack, admitted that countering them effectively will be crucial.

"I think it’s not just about Chakravarthy; the rest of their spinners are quality as well. The key for us will be how we handle their spin," Smith said on the eve of the semi-final. "There’s going to be some turn, and we have to find ways to counter that. We’ve got a few plans, and we’ll see how they play out tomorrow."

One of Australia’s key weapons, opener Travis Head, has a strong record in knockout games, and Smith hopes he can deliver again.

“There’s always pressure in big games, but Travis has stepped up many times before. He looked in great touch against Afghanistan, and I’m sure he’ll come out with the same aggressive intent. Hopefully, he can make an impact early on.”

While India have played all their matches in Dubai, giving them familiarity with the conditions, Smith downplayed any advantage.

“They have seen the conditions firsthand, but I’m not sure if it’s an advantage. The square block is quite dry, and we’ve seen how the wickets play here,” he said.

'We have variety of options'

Australia’s preparation was slightly disrupted after their last league match against Afghanistan was rained out, forcing them to wait on India’s result to confirm their semifinal venue. However, Smith saw a silver lining.

"It worked out well for us. If we had waited for last night’s result, we would have flown in today and played tomorrow without training on the surface. Instead, we got two days to prepare and adapt to the conditions."

Smith also expressed confidence in Australia’s spin options, mentioning all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Cooper Connolly as potential contributors.

“We have a variety of options. Maxwell is there, and although Matthew Short’s absence is a loss, he bowled well in the last game. Connolly is another option, and we have part-timers who can play a role.”

The Australian squad is missing key pacers like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood, but Smith praised the replacements for stepping up.

“We’re without some experienced bowlers, but the guys who have come in have done well. This tournament has been a great opportunity for them to gain international exposure. Hopefully, they can deliver another strong performance and take us to the final,” he signed off.

(With inputs from agencies)