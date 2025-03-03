Dr. Sonali Pandey, an orthopedic surgeon and sports and exercise medicine specialist, has been appointed as the team doctor for the Australian Deaf and Hard of Hearing (HoH) cricket team. She is currently accompanying the squad on their tour of India for the upcoming T20 and ODI tri-series.

An alumnus of Somalwar High School and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College & Hospital, Dr. Sonali holds three master’s degrees in her field, demonstrating her remarkable academic credentials. She has over 25 years of experience in orthopedics and traumatology, specialising in musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, arthritis, and stress-related injuries. She has earned qualifications from India, the UK, Australia, and the US, making her a highly accomplished professional in her field.

Making her own path

Dr. Sonali’s journey has been unique and inspiring. Coming from a family of orthopedic surgeons—her father, Dr. Sudhir Babhulkar, her brother, Dr. Sushrut Babhulkar, and her husband, Dr. Ketan Pandey—she has forged her own path.

Serving as the team physician for a deaf cricket team poses distinct challenges. Many players have cochlear implants, which allow them to hear in daily life, but these devices must be removed during matches, increasing the risk of collisions and injuries. In a regular game, fielders communicate through verbal calls to avoid crashes, but for deaf players, such coordination is not possible. This makes Dr. Sonali’s role crucial in handling injuries and ensuring optimal recovery for the athletes.

A sign language interpreter travels with the team to bridge communication gaps between players and support staff. Dr. Sonali finds working with the team both challenging and enriching, as she learns from the players while applying her expertise to help them maintain peak performance.

The Australian Deaf and Hard of Hearing team is competing against India and South Africa in the tri-series at Karnal Cricket Stadium, New Delhi, from March 2 to March 8, followed by a three-match ODI series between India and Australia from March 10 to March 12. Dr. Sonali also acknowledged the efforts of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association in promoting the sport within the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

Her appointment as the team physician has drawn admiration, particularly in India, where many were surprised to see an Indian woman in such a high role. However, Dr. Sonali remains focused on her journey, determined to continue growing in her field and making a difference in the world of sports medicine.

