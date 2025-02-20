Bangladesh has a new hero, and his name is Towhid Hridoy. The young batter scored his maiden ODI hundred against India in the side’s opening game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Thursday (Feb 20), lifting his team from misery after India reduced Bangladesh to 35 for five at one stage.

Maiden ODI 💯 for Bangladesh's Tawhid Hridoy and what an occasion to bring it up 👏#ChampionsTrophy #BANvIND ✍️: https://t.co/zafQJUBu9o pic.twitter.com/zgkUwb4MXy — ICC (@ICC) February 20, 2025

After being asked to bowl first, the Mohammed Shami-led Indian bowling attack destroyed Bangladesh’s top order by removing three of the five batters out on duck, with the remaining two on five (Mehidy Hasan Miraz) and 25 (Tanzid Hasan). With Bangladesh’s back against the wall, the two batters – Jaker Ali and Hridoy, saved their team’s day by posting a respectable target against the ODI giants.

The two deployed a cautious approach upfront, saving their wickets while beating the Dubai heat and the cramps (that followed) to pull their side out of trouble. Thanks to several dropped chances, much to India’s disappointment, the pair made the most of their second chances and kept the run rate ticking.

Hridoy, the hero!

Though Jaker stood his ground at one end, Hridoy’s innings impressed everyone, including the dressing room that kept cheering him as he approached his maiden ODI hundred. Even after losing Jaker (on 68 off 114 balls) and spinner Rishad Hossain on 18, the right-handed batter kept going, scoring runs off poor balls while dodging or playing the good ones. That kept India under pressure, which at one stage looked like wrapping up Bangladesh under 100.

Soon after getting into his 90s, Hridoy fell on the pitch after playing a shot, screaming with pain as the Physio and his partner rushed to the spot to check on him. After a brief inspection, Hridoy returned to his feet, trying to push himself for each single.

In Shami’s last over, where he later completed his five-for, his first since the ODI World Cup in 2023, Hridoy played one to the point and was pumped up on hitting his first ODI hundred.

Been hearing about Towhid Hridoy for a couple of years now and frankly, he hadn't done all that much. Showed his class today. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 20, 2025

He got out in the final over (off Harshit Rana) on 100, with Bangladesh scoring 228 in the first innings.

