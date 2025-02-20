Champions Trophy 2025 host Pakistan lost the curtain-raiser to New Zealand in Karachi by 60 runs, leaving them with must-win games against arch-rivals India and Bangladesh in their remaining two matches. Former Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir reflected on the result, admitting Pakistan has many flaws; still, if they can beat India, against whom they have a better head-to-head record (3-2) in this tournament, anything can happen.

He, however, recalled calling New Zealand the favourites for the title, saying their win over the hosts has just increased the pressure on Pakistan for their game against India in Dubai on Sunday (February 23).

“This defeat (to New Zealand) just increases the pressure of the India game. I still have hope (that Pakistan will qualify for the semis) as a Pakistani. If Pakistan win the game against India, then anything can happen,” Amir said, as quoted by the Indian Express.

Amir further admitted that teams like New Zealand tick almost all boxes when it comes to such big tournaments, making them a force to reckon with. However, Pakistan has concerns about their opening not attacking and the middle order struggling against the spin, and (going by that logic) they are more likely to suffer the same fate against ODI heavyweights India in their next match.

Should India beat Pakistan, the tournament host could be out inside the league stage only.

“I had said yesterday that New Zealand are hot favourites. When teams come for big tournaments like the Champions Trophy, they tick all the boxes. But Pakistan team has so many flaws, from the opening pair to spin bowling to the middle order. If you go by proper cricketing (logic), then New Zealand will dominate like this!” Amir continued.

Pakistan in mud after Kiwi loss

New Zealand batted first in Karachi, scoring a whopping 320 runs in the 50 overs. Opener Will Young and veteran batter Tom Latham scored respective hundreds, while all-rounder Glenn Philips’ fireworks in the death overs propelled them to a massive first-inning total.

On the other hand, Pakistan was without their regular opener, Fakhar Zaman, for the first ten overs, with Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel opening for the hosts. The move backfired as Pakistan lost wickets regularly, but what hurt them more was the number of dot balls in the first ten overs (47), an unwanted record.

Though handy contributions from the lower order kept them alive in the chase, proper planning and execution from the Kiwi bowlers helped their team draw first blood in their group and the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies)