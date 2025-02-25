The highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Australia and South Africa was abandoned without a toss due to persistent rain in Rawalpindi on Monday (Feb 25).

The ICC confirmed the washout on X, stating, "Incessant rain forces the Group B #ChampionsTrophy contest between Australia and South Africa to be called off." Continuous downpours since the morning left the ground staff with no opportunity to prepare the venue, forcing both teams to share a point each.

See the post from ICC here:

Incessant rain forces the Group B #ChampionsTrophy contest between Australia and South Africa to be called off 🌧#AUSvSA





With this result, both Australia and South Africa now sit atop Group B with three points each. The washout has also turned Wednesday’s match between Afghanistan and England into a virtual knockout, as the losing side will be eliminated from the tournament.

Pakistan, Bangladesh out

Meanwhile, in Group A, defending champions Pakistan and Bangladesh were knocked out on Monday after New Zealand secured a five-wicket win to join India in the semi-finals.

Looking ahead, Australia will face Afghanistan on Friday at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, while South Africa will take on England in their final group-stage match on Saturday at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.

Australia started their campaign with a record-breaking 352-run chase against England, while South Africa registered a dominant 107-run win over Afghanistan in their opening fixture.

Squads:

Australia squad: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tanveer Sangha



South Africa squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch.

