New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, on his official visit to India, took time to engage in one of the country’s most beloved pastimes—cricket. Alongside Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev and former New Zealand internationals Ross Taylor and Ajaz Patel, Luxon participated in a friendly game of gully cricket in Delhi, strengthening the ties between the two cricket-loving nations.

The event, attended by an enthusiastic crowd of local children, showcased how cricket continues to be a powerful cultural bridge between India and New Zealand. Luxon shared his excitement on social media, tweeting, "Nothing unites New Zealand and India more than our shared love of cricket."

See the social media post here:

Nothing unites New Zealand and India more than our shared love of cricket. pic.twitter.com/osnqmdgIu7 — Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) March 19, 2025

This symbolic game came shortly after India’s triumph over New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai. In a thrilling match, the Indian team secured the title with a four-wicket victory over the Black Caps. Rohit Sharma’s brilliant knock of 76 runs led India’s chase as they successfully reached the target of 252 runs. Despite falling short in the final, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner praised his team’s resilience, acknowledging standout performances from players like Rachin Ravindra, who was named Player of the Tournament.

Luxon, known for his enthusiasm for cricket, further displayed his sporting spirit during his official engagements. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was left in fits of laughter when his New Zealand counterpart jokingly referenced their recent defeat to India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai. Luxon and his delegation were in New Delhi to engage in discussions with PM Modi on a range of topics, including trade, education, and sports cooperation. However, cricket found its way into the conversation, underscoring its role as a bridge between the two nations.

During their joint media address, Luxon playfully noted that he and Modi had a tacit agreement not to discuss New Zealand’s recent loss in the final, joking that it might spark a “major diplomatic incident.”

“I truly appreciate the Prime Minister refraining from mentioning New Zealand’s recent defeat to India in Dubai,” Luxon said with a grin. “Of course, I haven’t brought up our Test series victories in India either.”

His remark drew laughter from the audience, with Luxon adding, “Let’s just keep it that way and avoid any diplomatic trouble.”

PM Modi, known for his love of cricket, couldn’t help but laugh at Luxon’s wit. Ross Taylor, who was also part of the delegation, joined in the amusement, highlighting the friendly ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies)