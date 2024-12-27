Match 14 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) will see the Melbourne Stars lock horns with the Sydney Thunder on Saturday (Dec 28) in Canberra. While the Melbourne franchise are yet to get off the mark this season, the Thunder will be aiming to hit a consistent run as the tournament slowly and steadily enters the halfway mark.

Advertisment

Talking about the Marcus Stoinis-led Melbourne Stars, they are winless after four games. To add to their woes, they have lost by big margins as well. Even Glenn Maxwell's comeback didn't lead to a change in fortunes. Speaking about the Sydney franchise, the David Warner-led squad is at the sixth spot with a win and a loss after two games.

Sydney beat Adelaide Strikers in their opening game before losing to Sydney Sixers by five wickets in their previous encounter.

HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE LIVE-STREAMING DETAILS OF THE CLASH:

Advertisment

Which stadium will host the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder match?

The Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder match will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

What time will the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder match start?

Advertisment

The Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder match will commence at 7:15 PM local time (1:45 PM IST).

Where to watch the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder match on TV?

The Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder will be telecast on Star Sports network in India.

Also read: BGT: Manjrekar, Pathan argue over Jaiswal’s run out on day 2 at MCG

Where to watch the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder LIVE Streaming online on OTT?

The Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Squads:

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Tom Curran, Hamish McKenzie, Adam Milne, Brody Couch, Blake Macdonald, Campbell Kellaway, Jonathan Merlo, Joel Paris

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Sherfane Rutherford, Daniel Sams, Sam Billings(w), Chris Green, Tom Andrews, Lockie Ferguson, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Gilkes, Liam Hatcher, Jason Sangha